Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Researcher Finds Political Ads Manipulate Messages Based on Voter Data

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published November 5, 2018 at 6:14 PM EST
photo of voting signs
DAN KONIK
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Researcher Matthew Crain said digital ad platforms should be pressured to refuse dark money groups.

It’s no secret that political campaigns use data to try to persuade voters. But a report from Ohio’s Miami University said some of this data is being weaponized to target voters who are most likely to be influenced – and they may not even realize it.

The report said data-driven advertising is helping political groups, including secretive dark-money groups, profile consumers to create targeted messaging, which can be based on fears and perceived threats. And these groups can then hide those sometimes inflammatory messages to avoid negative publicity.

Researcher Matthew Crain said this “digital influence machine” could have a huge reach.

“Any political issue, from national elections to very localized municipal elections to any kind of ballot measure is ripe for this kind of political influence,” he said.

Crain said the platforms making money on digital advertising need to be pressured to refuse to work with dark money groups, and to tell consumers when their data is being used this way.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland.
