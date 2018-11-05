© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Ohio Major Party Candidates Rally in Last Day of Campaigning

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published November 5, 2018 at 5:31 AM EST
Photo of Mike DeWine and Gov. John Kasich
KAREN KASLER
/
WKSU
Mike DeWine and Gov. John Kasich shaking hands.

The major party candidates for governor are spending this last full day of campaigning pushing for votes in what is coming down to be a close race. Democrat Richard Cordray is uniting with another candidate who’s likely to do well in this midterm election, while Mike DeWine has been going to both ends of the Republican spectrum in Ohio.

Friday night brought the first sight of Gov. John Kasich and DeWine together. The twice-elected Kasich, who won Ohio’s presidential primary in 2016 has been unpopular among some Republicans for his criticism of President Trump. DeWine will be at Trump’s rally in Cleveland Monday afternoon.

Tonight, Cordray will rally in Columbus with incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown. Polls show Brown holds a double digit lead against Congressman Jim Renacci. And in the last six elections where governor and US Senator were on the ballot, the same party won both of those offices.

Tags

Government & PoliticsElection 2018Richard Cordraymidterm electionGov. John KasichMike DeWineClevelandSen. Sherrod BrownJim Renacci
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler