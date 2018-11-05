Mike DeWine Greets Browns Fans In Final Push Before Tuesday's Election

The Republican candidate for governor was in Cleveland yesterday, meeting voters the way he has many times before, at a Browns game.

Mike DeWine was outside FirstEnergy Stadium before Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He shook hands, took photos and heard an occasional yelp of his challenger’s name, Democrat Rich Cordray.

“We have a few dissenters, but we would call those ‘undecided.’”

DeWine says the response on Sunday was the most enthusiastic he’s had at a Browns game, where he can meet voters from around the state face-to-face.

“I would ask for everyone’s vote. This is going to be a close race, but that’s to be expected in an election where there’s no incumbent governor.”

DeWine was joined for part of the time by former Browns quarterback, Bernie Kosar. Democrats have also brought in big names in recent weeks, and on Saturday former Vice President Joe Biden appeared at a rally in Parma Heights with almost the entire state Democratic ticket.

DeWine plans to attend a rally featuring President Donald Trump tonight at the I-X Center, then shake hands at polling places after he votes tomorrow.