Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Lorain Democrat Says State Should Recognize Election Day Law

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published November 5, 2018 at 6:28 PM EST
photo of Dan Ramos
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Lorain Democrat Dan Ramos believes a law about Election Day should be observed.

There’s a law that’s been on the books that designates part of Election Day as a state holiday but one Democratic state lawmaker says it’s not being followed.

Representative Dan Ramos said the law, which is more than 100 years old, recognizes Election Day from noon to 5:30 and that most state workers should be allowed to leave for the day. But that’s not happening. Recent voter reforms that allow voting by mail for everyone and early in person voting make it more convenient for some, but Ramos contends there’s still a need to observe this law.

“We should be making it as easy as possible for people to vote on Election Day but we shouldn’t be getting rid of an option just because one person may not need it. You don’t know what your neighbor may need or the person down the street may need,” he said.

Ramos said some might lack transportation options to take advantage of early vote centers. He said voting on Election Day provides neighborhood precincts for those voters.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau.
