Lorain Democrat Says State Should Recognize Election Day Law

There’s a law that’s been on the books that designates part of Election Day as a state holiday but one Democratic state lawmaker says it’s not being followed.

Representative Dan Ramos said the law, which is more than 100 years old, recognizes Election Day from noon to 5:30 and that most state workers should be allowed to leave for the day. But that’s not happening. Recent voter reforms that allow voting by mail for everyone and early in person voting make it more convenient for some, but Ramos contends there’s still a need to observe this law.

“We should be making it as easy as possible for people to vote on Election Day but we shouldn’t be getting rid of an option just because one person may not need it. You don’t know what your neighbor may need or the person down the street may need,” he said.

Ramos said some might lack transportation options to take advantage of early vote centers. He said voting on Election Day provides neighborhood precincts for those voters.