Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Early Voting in Summit County Outpaces 2010, 2014 Midterm Elections

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published November 5, 2018 at 11:31 AM EST
photo of David Bloch, Maria Arnaiz
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU
David Bloch (left) and Maria Arnaiz voted early on Saturday. Arnaiz says she's concerned about the tenor of political rhetoric in the United States.

Thousands of people cast their ballots early over the weekend at the Summit County Board of Elections, where officials predict turnout will be higher than the last two midterm elections.

More than 13,000 people have voted early or absentee in Summit County, and Board of Elections records show that’s almost triple the amount that did so in 2014.

Tom Mercer from Cuyahoga Falls voted early on Saturday since he’ll be out of town on Tuesday. He says healthcare and the Affordable Care Act were the main issues he’s concerned with, since two of his children have pre-existing conditions.

“In a country as big as the United States, and as affluent as the United States is, I don’t understand why we can’t have better healthcare than we have, for a reasonable amount of money.”

More than 2,500 people cast their ballots early over the weekend in Summit County, and the polls are open today from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
