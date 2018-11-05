Early Voting in Summit County Outpaces 2010, 2014 Midterm Elections

Thousands of people cast their ballots early over the weekend at the Summit County Board of Elections, where officials predict turnout will be higher than the last two midterm elections.

More than 13,000 people have voted early or absentee in Summit County, and Board of Elections records show that’s almost triple the amount that did so in 2014.

Tom Mercer from Cuyahoga Falls voted early on Saturday since he’ll be out of town on Tuesday. He says healthcare and the Affordable Care Act were the main issues he’s concerned with, since two of his children have pre-existing conditions.

“In a country as big as the United States, and as affluent as the United States is, I don’t understand why we can’t have better healthcare than we have, for a reasonable amount of money.”

More than 2,500 people cast their ballots early over the weekend in Summit County, and the polls are open today from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.