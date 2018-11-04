© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Former Vice-President Joe Biden Stumps For Ohio Democrats in Parma Heights

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published November 4, 2018 at 9:17 AM EST
photo of Joe Biden
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU
Former Vice President Joe Biden spoke of the importance of this Tuesday's election -- locally, nationally and globally -- during his speech in Parma Heights supporting state Democrats.

Former Vice-President Joe Biden visited Northeast Ohio Saturday, one of many big names from both sides of the aisle coming here ahead of the election. 

Biden was at Valley Forge High School in Parma Heights for a get-out-the-vote rally.  Speaking in a hoarse whisper, he said he's appeared at a half-dozen events this week since the whole world is watching this election.  He added that when meeting with world leaders this year, they ask him to explain how the U.S. can be so divided.

Near the end of his speech, an audience member yelled out "run in 2020!"  Biden said he needs to focus on this year's midterm election first.

Biden also spoke about the importance of encouraging young people to vote.  Erin Jackson, 32, from Garrettsville, came specifically to see the former vice-president.  She says people her age -- and younger – are more interested in voting this year since they want to counterbalance the election of Donald Trump in 2016.

The entire slate of statewide Democratic candidates was there except auditor candidate Zack Space, whose Mother is ill.

President Trump will be in Cleveland on Monday to stump for Republicans.  Singer John Legend will be at an event for Democrats on Sunday.

Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
