Former Vice-President Joe Biden Stumps For Ohio Democrats in Parma Heights

Former Vice-President Joe Biden visited Northeast Ohio Saturday, one of many big names from both sides of the aisle coming here ahead of the election.

Biden was at Valley Forge High School in Parma Heights for a get-out-the-vote rally. Speaking in a hoarse whisper, he said he's appeared at a half-dozen events this week since the whole world is watching this election. He added that when meeting with world leaders this year, they ask him to explain how the U.S. can be so divided.

Near the end of his speech, an audience member yelled out "run in 2020!" Biden said he needs to focus on this year's midterm election first.

Biden also spoke about the importance of encouraging young people to vote. Erin Jackson, 32, from Garrettsville, came specifically to see the former vice-president. She says people her age -- and younger – are more interested in voting this year since they want to counterbalance the election of Donald Trump in 2016.

The entire slate of statewide Democratic candidates was there except auditor candidate Zack Space, whose Mother is ill.

President Trump will be in Cleveland on Monday to stump for Republicans. Singer John Legend will be at an event for Democrats on Sunday.