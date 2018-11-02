© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Green and Libertarian Party Candidates for Ohio Governor

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published November 2, 2018 at 1:55 PM EDT

Ohio will elect a new governor in 2018. It will be the state's first new governor in eight years, replacing John Kasich, who served for the maximum two terms. 

There are two major party candidates for governor, Republican Mike DeWine and Democrat Rich Cordray. Their campaigns have been widely covered in mainstream media. 

There are two other candidates representing third parties on the ballot: Constance Gadell-Newton of the Green Party and Travis Irvine of the Libertarian Party. You can watch extended interviews with each candidate conducted by Ohio Public Radio's Statehouse News Bureau:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SJCV7v79rA4&t=373s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mczUaZ2BuPM&t=18s

Sarah Taylor
