Government & Politics

Brown and Renacci Answer Eight Questions

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published November 2, 2018 at 1:38 PM EDT

Democrat Sherrod Brown is seeking re-election to the U.S. Senate for a third term. Brown has served in the Senate since 2006. Previously he was a U.S. Representative from Ohio's 13th district. He also served in the Ohio House of Representatives and as Ohio Secretary of State. 

Brown is being challenged by Republican Jim Renacci from Wadsworth. Renacci currently serves as a U.S. Representative from Ohio's 16th district, a seat he's held since 2011. Previously he served on Wadsworth city council and as mayor of Wadsworth. 

Ohio Public Radio's Statehouse News Bureau posed the same eight questions to each candidate. Here are their replies:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6-zpXGm-Ajk&t=3s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F5-75DcOLE8

Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
