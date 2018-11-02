Brown and Renacci Answer Eight Questions

Democrat Sherrod Brown is seeking re-election to the U.S. Senate for a third term. Brown has served in the Senate since 2006. Previously he was a U.S. Representative from Ohio's 13th district. He also served in the Ohio House of Representatives and as Ohio Secretary of State.

Brown is being challenged by Republican Jim Renacci from Wadsworth. Renacci currently serves as a U.S. Representative from Ohio's 16th district, a seat he's held since 2011. Previously he served on Wadsworth city council and as mayor of Wadsworth.

Ohio Public Radio's Statehouse News Bureau posed the same eight questions to each candidate. Here are their replies:

