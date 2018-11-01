© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

People on Both Sides of Abortion Debate Watching Election Closely

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published November 1, 2018 at 5:22 PM EDT
abortion_graphic.png
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Demonstrators on both sides of the abortion issue.

Twenty abortion restrictions have been put in place during the Kasich administration. Ohio now has some of the strictest abortion laws in the nation. And the U.S. Supreme Court, with the addition of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, is now thought by many to be conservative enough to overturn the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision that allowed legal abortion. So, what’s at stake in this election for those who support or oppose abortion?  

Ohio Right to Life is arguably one of the most influential lobby groups in the state and its president Mike Gonidakis says the issue should still be important to voters who oppose the procedure.

“Until such time when we can get Roe overturned at the United States Supreme Court, we need to continue to introduce and pass legislation at an incremental level which is what Ohio Right to Life does.”

Gonidakis is backing Republican Mike DeWine for governor. Jaime Miracle with NARAL ProChoice Ohio is backing Democrat Richard Cordray and she says the state must not pass more abortion restrictions.

“With Kavanaugh on the court, that becomes even more important. We need a governor in this state, like Richard Cordray, who will stand up for the rights of its citizens, not take them away.”

Regardless of who wins, some anti-abortion bills could possibly be passed by state lawmakers during the lame duck session.

 

Government & PoliticsElection 2018Roe v. WadeAbortion
Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
