2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Elizabeth Warren Rallies For Richard Cordray: 'It's Our Time To Fight Back'

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By Paige Pfleger
Published November 1, 2018 at 1:58 PM EDT
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (right), Democratic governor candidate Richard Cordray (center), and Lt. Gov. candidate Betty Sutton (left) at Ohio State on Thursday.
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (right), Democratic governor candidate Richard Cordray (center), and Lt. Gov. candidate Betty Sutton (left) at Ohio State on Thursday.

Less than a week before the midterm elections, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Ohio) visited The Ohio State University on Thursday to encourage students to vote for Democrats Richard Cordray and Betty Sutton.

Raising Cordray and Sutton’s hands in the air like they were prize fighters, Warren told Ohio State students that the governor candidate would take on the Republican establishment.

“I’m here today in Ohio, I’m here to stand with Rich and Betty because it’s our time to fight back,” Warren said to the cheering crowd. “Are you ready to fight back?"

Warren was the chief architect of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which Cordray headed during the Obama administration. She praised Cordray's work, saying he was willing to take on anyone.

“He didn’t care how much political clout the cheater had, what he cared about was what was right for the American families who had been cheated,” she said.

Cordray's opponent, Republican Mike DeWine, also received some help from Washington this week: Vice President Mike Pence joined him and other GOP candidates for a rally in Mansfield yesterday.

