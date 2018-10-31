Summit County Considers Emergency Fund for Potential Nexus Pipeline Problems

Summit County is considering an emergency preparation fund to deal with potential problems from the Nexus gas pipeline.

County Executive Ilene Shapiro and two county council members introduced legislation to create the fund, which would draw from the pipeline’s property taxes. The money will be used to plan and train for possible pipeline emergencies like explosions or leaks.

Shapiro’s chief of staff Jason Dodson said the legislation is motivated by public concern.

“Probably the larger concern, which is ‘hey, my property is within x amount of feet from the pipeline or within a quarter mile. If the pipeline has an explosion, if there’s a leak, if there’s some other emergency what does that mean for me or my family or my property down here?’” he said.

He estimates half a million dollars will go into the fund in the first five years.

The pipeline runs through the southern part of Summit County in Green and New Franklin.

The council is expected to vote on the proposal in mid-November.