South Carolina Senator Campaigns in Cincinnati, Defends Kavanaugh Confirmation

One of the most vocal supporters of Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation campaigned in Cincinnati last night.

South Carolina Republica Sen. Lindsey Graham brought up the Capitol Hill fight to fire up Republicans ahead of next week's midterm elections.

Graham told the crowd Republican and Democratic senators alike used to judge nominees based on qualifications.

Now he says Democrats vote based on whether they agree with the nominee's beliefs. Graham did not specifically mention the senate race between incumbent Democrat Sherrod Brown and Republican challenger Jim Renacci, but he did allude to it.

“I have never campaigned against a colleague in any meanful way before and I’ve gone to every place I can get a plane to go," Graham said. "And to these red-state Trump Democrats who voted against Kavanaugh and legitimized his character assassination, I hope you lose for the good of the country.”

Graham was joined on stage by Sen. Rob Portman, Ohio gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine, and First District Congressional incumbent Steve Chabot.