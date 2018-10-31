© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

South Carolina Senator Campaigns in Cincinnati, Defends Kavanaugh Confirmation

WKSU | By Bill Rinehart
Published October 31, 2018 at 2:20 PM EDT
Sen_Lindsey_Graham.jpg
BILL RINEHART
/
WVXU
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham poses with supporters after a campaign rally for Ohio Republicans.

One of the most vocal supporters of Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation campaigned in Cincinnati last night.

South Carolina Republica Sen. Lindsey Graham brought up the Capitol Hill fight to fire up Republicans ahead of next week's midterm elections.

Graham told the crowd Republican and Democratic senators alike used to judge nominees based on qualifications.

Now he says Democrats vote based on whether they agree with the nominee's beliefs. Graham did not specifically mention the senate race between incumbent Democrat Sherrod Brown and Republican challenger Jim Renacci, but he did allude to it.

“I have never campaigned against a colleague in any meanful way before and I’ve gone to every place I can get a plane to go," Graham said. "And to these red-state Trump Democrats who voted against Kavanaugh and legitimized his character assassination, I hope you lose for the good of the country.”

Graham was joined on stage by Sen. Rob Portman, Ohio gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine, and First District Congressional incumbent Steve Chabot.

Government & PoliticsCincinnatiBrett KavanaughU.S. Supreme CourtSen. Lindsey GrahamrepublicansdemocratsSherrod BrownJim RenacciRob PortmanMike DeWineSteve ChabotElection 2018
Bill Rinehart
