Lt. Gov. Candidate Sutton Visits Her Alma Mater

The Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor made a stop at Kent State University Wednesday to talk about healthcare, women’s rights and student debt.

Betty Sutton, who graduated from the university, held a meet and greet for students and community members. Sutton said her campaign will stand up for students when it comes to dealing with the growing problem of student debt.

Kent State graduates have the highest average debt for Ohio public universities, according to a study from the Institute for College Access and Success.

“But we also have to keep our kids from accumulating that debt in the first place. So making sure that we have more needs-based grant programs, and we also bring down college costs for kids in this state are high on our priorities,” she said.

The event drew other local Democratic candidates.

Randi Clites is running to represent the 75th district in the Ohio House, which includes Kent. She said the Cordray/Sutton campaign stands for two issues she is passionate about, healthcare and student debt.

“I think it’s back to just the simple basics of making sure that every decision our state is making is focused on putting people first and making sure that when we make decisions at the statewide level that we’re actually looking at how that’s going to impact hard-working Ohioans," she said. "I don’t think that’s what’s happening in the current administration.”

Clites is running against Republican Jim Lutz for the seat Kathleen Clyde is vacating.