Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Lt. Gov. Candidate Sutton Visits Her Alma Mater

Published October 31, 2018 at 10:52 PM EDT
photo of Betty Sutton
MITCH FELAN
/
WKSU
Betty Sutton, Richard Cordray's running mate, is a graduate of Kent State.

The Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor made a stop at Kent State University Wednesday to talk about healthcare, women’s rights and student debt.

Betty Sutton, who graduated from the university, held a meet and greet for students and community members. Sutton said her campaign will stand up for students when it comes to dealing with the growing problem of student debt.

Kent State graduates have the highest average debt for Ohio public universities, according to a study from the Institute for College Access and Success.

“But we also have to keep our kids from accumulating that debt in the first place. So making sure that we have more needs-based grant programs, and we also bring down college costs for kids in this state are high on our priorities,” she said.

The event drew other local Democratic candidates.

Randi Clites is running to represent the 75th district in the Ohio House, which includes Kent. She said the Cordray/Sutton campaign stands for two issues she is passionate about, healthcare and student debt.

photo of Randi Clites
Credit MITCH FELAN / WKSU
/
WKSU
“I think it’s back to just the simple basics of making sure that every decision our state is making is focused on putting people first and making sure that when we make decisions at the statewide level that we’re actually looking at how that’s going to impact hard-working Ohioans," she said. "I don’t think that’s what’s happening in the current administration.”

Clites is running against Republican Jim Lutz for the seat Kathleen Clyde is vacating.

