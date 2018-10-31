Last Minute Campaigning Brings the Vice President to Ohio

Vice President Mike Pence campaigned in Mansfield Wednesday. He spoke at a rally of three-to-four-hundred Republican Party supporters held in a hangar at the Regional Airport. He called next week’s midterm election vital for continuing the forward momentum of President Donald Trump’s vision for the nation.

The Vice President asked the party faithful to vote for Ohio congressmen Troy Balderson and Bob Gibbs, Senate candidate Jim Renacci, and Mike DeWine for governor. He said with them and other Republicans like them, to help, the President can keep making America great again. “It’s a choice between stronger borders and open borders. It’s a choice between a stronger military and an America that is respected again on the world stage, and an America that is on retreat on the world stage with a weaker military. It’s really a choice between independence and dependence. Frankly it’s a choice between jobs and mobs.”

The vice president also said it’s going to be a tight election and everybody needs to get out and vote.