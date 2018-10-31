Borrow a Bike for Free to Pedal to the Polls

A Cleveland bike share program is helping residents get to the polls for early voting.

UH Bikes is offering free rides to and from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections. The program offers 250 bikes at 29 stations, mostly in downtown Cleveland and University Circle.

Marketing manager Kerry Bailey says the goal is to reduce transportation problems that may prevent the community from voting.

“We decided to partner and offer a virtual hub at the Board of Elections, which means people can lock their bikes at the hub and receive seven dollars of free ride time in the app. Reduced access to affordable and reliable transportation can be a barrier to voting, so we’re really hoping this will encourage the community to pedal to the polls.”

Lyft and Uber are also offering free rides up to 10 dollars on Election Day.