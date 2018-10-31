Big Name Visitors Make Ohio Campaign Stops as Election Day Nears

As the campaigns for statewide offices, the Ohio legislature, US Congress and the US Senate come into the final weekend before election day, candidates are getting a little help from their out of state friends.

President Trump will be in Cleveland on Monday. Vice President Mike Pence and South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham were also in Ohio. But Democratic candidates are getting help from their star power friends too

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren returns to Ohio Thursday, just days after former Vice President Joe Biden. President Obama appeared in Cleveland in September. At this point, Obama isn’t scheduled to return to Ohio but with polls showing tight statewide races, that could change.