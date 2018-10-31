2018 was a big election year in Ohio. Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate. But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.
Big Name Visitors Make Ohio Campaign Stops as Election Day Nears
As the campaigns for statewide offices, the Ohio legislature, US Congress and the US Senate come into the final weekend before election day, candidates are getting a little help from their out of state friends.
President Trump will be in Cleveland on Monday. Vice President Mike Pence and South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham were also in Ohio. But Democratic candidates are getting help from their star power friends too
Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren returns to Ohio Thursday, just days after former Vice President Joe Biden. President Obama appeared in Cleveland in September. At this point, Obama isn’t scheduled to return to Ohio but with polls showing tight statewide races, that could change.