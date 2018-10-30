© 2020 WKSU
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Ohio Governor's Race Could Come Down to Provisional and Absentee Ballots

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published October 30, 2018 at 10:10 PM EDT
Secretary of State Jon Husted, who is the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, casts his absentee ballot at the Franklin County Board of Elections.

Recent polls have shown the race for Ohio governor is very close. And that means the results could come down to provisional ballots – those cast by people who didn’t have proper ID, for instance – and to absentee ballots that hadn’t arrived at boards of elections by Tuesday. That means Tuesday night’s total might not be the final outcome.

Elections analyst Mike Dawson says if the total of early and Election Day votes is close, those provisional and outstanding absentee ballots could be critical.

“There will probably be 120,000 or 130,000 outstanding ballots that are going to get counted, and the campaigns will be looking to see what they can ascertain about them and how they might have voted.”

Only about 15 percent of outstanding absentee ballots will get returned on time and added in. But about 90 percent of provisional ballots are likely to be counted, and history suggests 60 percent of them will likely be from Democratic voters. But they won’t be counted till 10 days after Election Day.

