Government & Politics

State Treasurer Candidate Advocates for Criminal Justice Reform

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published October 29, 2018 at 5:50 AM EDT
photo of Rob Richardson, Jane Campbell
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU
Ohio treasurer candidate Rob Richardson (left) and former Cleveland Mayor Jane Campbell discussed criminal justice reform during his Northeast Ohio campaign swing.

The Democratic candidate for state treasurer was in Northeast Ohio over the weekend to talk about both the state’s finances and criminal justice reform – and how the two might be intertwined if he’s elected.

Cincinnati attorney Rob Richardson campaigned in Akron and Cleveland on Saturday and says as treasurer, he would work to divest the state’s pension funds from privately run prisons. He also said he supports Issue 1, which would reduce drug possession or use from a felony to a misdemeanor.

“Once you do any of these low-level felonies, you no longer can get access to student loans, to housing – you suddenly become a second-class citizen. It becomes much harder for you to reintegrate. I think it actually further exacerbates crime and recidivism.”

The Republican running for treasurer – Findlay State Rep. Robert Sprague -- says the office can’t dictate anything to the pension systems. Richardson says the treasurer does appoint members to the pension funds boards.

Government & PoliticsOhio TreasurerRob Richardson2018 electionRep. Robert Sprague
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
