In Youngstown, Former VP Biden Says Election Battle is for "Soul of America"

Former Vice President Joe Biden was in Youngstown Monday night for a rally with Ohio Democrats. He opened his comments with a call for unity after the shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Biden said the violent events of the last week required leaders who could unite the country.

But this was a get-out-the-vote rally. So he criticized the Republican Party for favoring corporations over working people and seeking to gut Social Security and Medicare. He urged people in attendance to reverse Republican control of Ohio government.

“I wrote a year ago, after the horrific events in Charlottesville, and I believe it just as strongly as I did then, that we’re in a battle for the soul of America.”

The event was held at Youngstown State University in front a crowd of mostly young supporters. A new Baldwin Wallace poll of likely voters shows the governor’s race is neck-and-neck.