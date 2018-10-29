© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

In Youngstown, Former VP Biden Says Election Battle is for "Soul of America"

WKSU | By Matt Richmond
Published October 29, 2018 at 11:20 PM EDT
Photo of Joe Biden
MATT RICHMOND
/
WCPN
Former Vice President Joe Biden appeared in Youngstown at a rally for the state's Democratic candidates.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was in Youngstown Monday night for a rally with Ohio Democrats. He opened his comments with a call for unity after the shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh. 

Biden said the violent events of the last week required leaders who could unite the country.

But this was a get-out-the-vote rally. So he criticized the Republican Party for favoring corporations over working people and seeking to gut Social Security and Medicare. He urged people in attendance to reverse Republican control of Ohio government.

“I wrote a year ago, after the horrific events in Charlottesville, and I believe it just as strongly as I did then, that we’re in a battle for the soul of America.”

The event was held at Youngstown State University in front a crowd of mostly young supporters. A new Baldwin Wallace poll of likely voters shows the governor’s race is neck-and-neck.

Tags

Government & PoliticsElection 2018Joe BidenRich CordrayOhio governor
Related Content