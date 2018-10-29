Crowd of 500 Turns Out for 7th Congressional District Debate

At the only debate in Ohio’s 7th Congressional District race, the candidates collided on the expected issues: healthcare, tax cuts and national security. But the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting also came up.

More than 500 people attended the hour-long debate Monday night at Ashland university between Republican Congressman Bob Gibbs and his Democratic challenger, Ken Harbaugh. And while Harbaugh clearly had the advantage in the number of supporters, Gibbs’ faction was the most vocal -- until his closing. Gibbs told voters to ask themselves if they’re better off than they were two years ago. He was interrupted by Harbaugh’s reference to the weekend’s shootings.

”America is safer. I think the answer is yes," Gibbs said as some in the audience booed. Harbaugh interjected saying "Pittsburgh." Gibbs turned to Harbaugh and said, "Keep your supporters in line here."

Harbaugh accused Gibbs of repeatedly voting to repeal the Affordable Care Act, eliminating coverage for pre-existing conditions. Gibbs said competition will lower health-care costs.