Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Black Leaders in Akron Encourage Early Voting

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published October 29, 2018 at 5:50 AM EDT
photo of Veronica Sims, Tara Samples, Emilia Sykes
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU
Akron City Councilwomen Veronica Sims (left) and Tara Samples joined State Rep. Emilia Sykes and other black elected officials to early vote in Akron on Saturday.

About a half-dozen black elected officials were at the Summit County Board of Elections on Saturday to encourage early voting and show their support for Issue 1.

Akron Councilwoman Tara Samples was among the group. As campaigns enter the home stretch, she’s encouraging the top of the party’s ticket to reach out more to black voters.

“Come in and get them involved. Make them aware of the things that you want to do and the policies that you will enact so that you can get some buy in from them. Don’t wait till the 11th hour and seven days out, people are sending mailers and expecting people to vote because you’re a Democrat. We live in a different time now.”

Samples was joined by State Reps. Vernon Sykes and Emilia Sykes along with Akron City Councilmembers Veronica Sims and Linda Omobien. The group says they plan to continue encouraging early voting on social media.

Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
