Black Leaders in Akron Encourage Early Voting

About a half-dozen black elected officials were at the Summit County Board of Elections on Saturday to encourage early voting and show their support for Issue 1.

Akron Councilwoman Tara Samples was among the group. As campaigns enter the home stretch, she’s encouraging the top of the party’s ticket to reach out more to black voters.

“Come in and get them involved. Make them aware of the things that you want to do and the policies that you will enact so that you can get some buy in from them. Don’t wait till the 11th hour and seven days out, people are sending mailers and expecting people to vote because you’re a Democrat. We live in a different time now.”

Samples was joined by State Reps. Vernon Sykes and Emilia Sykes along with Akron City Councilmembers Veronica Sims and Linda Omobien. The group says they plan to continue encouraging early voting on social media.