Sherrod Brown, Jim Renacci To Meet In Final Senate Debate

Democrat Sherrod Brown and Republican Jim Renacci will go head-to-head on a college campus in their last debate before the U.S. Senate election on November 6.

Brown is in his second term as Ohio’s Democratic U.S. senator, while Renacci is a Donald Trump-backed fourth-term congressman. The two meet Friday at 7 p.m. at Miami University, some 40 miles northwest of Cincinnati and near the Indiana border.

You can watch the debate here, courtesy of C-SPAN.

Brown, 65, is widely considered a clear favorite. Trump urged support for Renacci at an October 12 rally in nearby Warren County. Renacci switched from a gubernatorial run to challenge Brown after getting White House encouragement.

Renacci, 59, has called Brown a liberal whose views aren't those of most Ohioans. Brown says Renacci supports policies to benefit the wealthiest Americans.

Brown has also praised Trump moves on toughening trade deals.

