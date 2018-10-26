© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Fundraising Breaks Record in Governor's Race

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published October 26, 2018 at 12:12 PM EDT
photo of Rich Cordray and Mike DeWine
DAN KONIK
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The totals are in on how much the candidates for governor and other statewide offices raised in the final reports before next month’s election. And as Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports, one set of numbers is record-breaking.

The latest campaign finance filings show Republican Mike DeWine and Democrat Richard Cordray have raised more than $44 million – more than any other governor’s race in state history. In total, Cordray brought in about $15.5 million, and DeWine raised $29 million –  that includes two personal loans of $4 million. But in this final stretch, Cordray outraised DeWine, but DeWine has six times the cash on hand that Cordray does. In the downticket races, three of the four Democrats outraised the Republicans. And in the Attorney General’s race, by big margins. Democrat Steve Dettelbach brought in more than twice the contributions that Republican Dave Yost did, and has more available cash – but Dettelbach has also spent a lot more money than Yost.

Tags

Government & PoliticsElection 2018governorRich CordrayMike DeWineCampaign finance
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content