Deputy AG Announces New Crime Task Force in Cleveland

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced Friday the creation of a new task force in Cleveland aimed at taking down drug trafficking and violent crime.

Speaking at the U-S Attorney’s office in Cleveland, Rosenstein says there will be a mix of federal and local agencies involved in the strike force.

"Those agencies have diverse capabilities, and by working together with a single mission, we know they can make an impact in dismantling drug organizations here and internationally, but only if they work together with our state and local partners."



Agencies involved include the Cleveland Police, the FBI, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which is led by Justin Herdman, who welcomes federal assistance.

JUstin Herdman speaks about the Cleveland community.

"When you talk about just our drug overdose deaths alone, I think this region is calling for any additional resources the Justice Department can bring to bear."

Herdman says the agencies already work together, but having work side by side in one building will help solve crimes more quickly in the city.

Cleveland’s task force is the 16th of its kind nationwide.