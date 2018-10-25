© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

GOP Candidates Launch Their Own Bus Tour

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published October 25, 2018 at 5:20 PM EDT
gop_statewide_ticket_dewine_husted_yost_faber_102518_-_chow.jpg
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Republican slate for statewide candidates at a rally in Columbus.

The slate of Republican nominees on the statewide ticket is hitting the road for a bus tour of Ohio, a few weeks after Democrats did the same. 

The GOP candidates say they would keep Ohio moving in the right direction.

As the Republican candidates make their way from one rally to another, they’re touting plans that focus on fighting the opioid crisis, workforce development, and economic security.

The man at the top of the ticket, gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine talked about an issue that's always important to voters. “Every single day I will focus on jobs for Ohioans, good paying jobs and I will do everything I can to achieve that.”

DeWine did not talk about health care during the rally.

But Betty Sutton, Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, says health care is the defining issue of the campaign. She adds that she and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Richard Cordray have the track records of protecting health care coverage.

Tags

Government & PoliticsElection 2018republicansMike DeWine
Related Content