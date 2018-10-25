Attorney General Candidate Wants to Join Healthcare Lawsuit

Democratic attorney general candidate Steve Dettelbach says on his first day in office he would have Ohio jump into a lawsuit to protect the Affordable Care Act. He says this would be the best way to defend coverage for pre-existing conditions.

Twenty states have joined a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the ACA, also known as Obamacare. Dettelbach opposes that effort. “It would repeal the protections for individuals with pre-existing conditions including nearly five million people who live in Ohio and where is Mike DeWine?”

Dettelbach wants Ohio to join the 17 states fighting that lawsuit.

DeWine sued over the individual mandate in the ACA on his first day as attorney general in 2011. Now as the Republican nominee for governor, he says he’s for protecting pre-existing conditions but says no other state has filed a brief specifically on that.

Dave Yost, the Republican nominee to replace DeWine, says the ACA is the law and supports pre-existing condition protections, but says Ohio doesn’t need to jump in because the lawsuit isn’t a viable threat.