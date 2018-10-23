© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Ohio's Pace of Early Voting is Picking Up

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published October 23, 2018 at 5:50 PM EDT
photo of an early voting drop box and privacy booth
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio is halfway through early voting, and the Secretary of State’s office says it’s picking up with two weeks to go till Election Day. 

More than 1 million Ohio voters have asked for absentee ballots, and more than 332,000 have been mailed back or cast in person. That’s a 30 percent increase over this point in the last midterm election in 2014, which many describe as an outlier because of a weak race for governor. And it’s far short of early ballot requests in 2016 – which by this point topped 1.3 million. But turnout is always higher in presidential years than in midterms, even when races for governor and US Senator are on the ballot. There are more than 8 million registered voters in Ohio – the highest number since 2008. But it’s worth noting that no one has been taken off the voter rolls since litigation over the process to remove inactive voters was filed in 2016.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
