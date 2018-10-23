© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Ohio Governor John Kasich Weighs in on Possible Blue Wave

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published October 23, 2018 at 4:23 PM EDT
photo of John Kasich
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Governor John Kasich is skeptical about the extent of the blue wave some political pundits have projected this November. 

Kasich says he thinks Democrats will win enough votes nationally to flip 23 seats and take over the U.S. House of Representatives. He points to a special congressional election in central Ohio as proof.

“I mean you look at the race here, the race in the 12th district and it was so close and so it’s likely that’s going to happen, but I don’t know if there’s likely to be this big wave.”

But Kasich says he doubts Democrats will be able to overtake the U.S. Senate, where Republicans hold a two seat advantage. Kasich didn’t comment on statewide races, including the one to replace him.

Government & PoliticsJohn Kasichblue waveElection 2018
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
