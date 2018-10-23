© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Kasich Says Don't Blame Immigrants for Taking Jobs

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published October 23, 2018 at 6:32 PM EDT
Photo of John Kasich
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Gov. John Kasich

Gov. John Kasich says it’s not right for immigrants to be blamed for taking jobs away from Ohioans. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles explains why.

Kasich rejects the notion that immigrants – legal or illegal – are stealing jobs from Ohioans. 

“They didn’t take your job. What’s happened is you haven’t been given the skills and ability to adapt.”

Kasich has been a vocal critic of President Trump’s immigration policies. When asked why Trump keeps talking about the migrant caravan headed through Mexico to the U.S. border, Kasich responds this way.

“People are concerned about the fact that we have a secure border but I think it’s also connected to trying to rev up the base.”

Kasich says the focus shouldn’t be on immigration but rather Ohio’s education system, which he says needs to better prepare people for the high-tech jobs of tomorrow.

Tags

Government & PoliticsimmigrationGovernor John KasichPresident Trump
Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
See stories by Sarah Taylor