Governor Explains Why He Fired His Agriculture Department Director

Gov. John Kasich is speaking out about why he fired the director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture last week.

David Daniels says he was surprised when he was called into Kasich’s office last week and fired. But Kasich says it came down to protecting Lake Erie.

“I feel very strongly about the lake and as we get into transition, I want to make sure I have somebody there who is fully on board with that and sometimes change is necessary,” Kasich said.