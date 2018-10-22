© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio AG Candidates Talk Police Relations and Bail Reform in Cleveland City Club Debate

WKSU | By Adrian Ma
Published October 22, 2018 at 10:44 PM EDT
photo of Dave Yost and Steve Dettelbach
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Both candidates have opposed Issue 1.

At the City Club of Cleveland the candidates for Ohio Attorney General, Steve Dettelbach and Dave Yost, talked criminal justice reform. The discussion came after an audience member asked a question referencing "Serial," the hit podcast that in recent weeks has shined a harsh light on Greater Cleveland's courts and police.

"I haven't watched or listened to Serial," Democrat Steve Dettelbach said. 

But he said if he were Attorney General, he would advocate for bail reform.

"We don't have debtors prison in this country. People should be in jail because they're dangerous. Not just because they're poor," Dettelbach said.

Meanwhile, Republican Dave Yost said he would use the AG's office to improve police-community relations.

"Everyone that comes into contact with the court system or with law enforcement is entitled to be treated with dignity and respect," Yost said.

He said one way to do that might be a public education program that teaches people how to act in a police encounter. Neither candidate supports Issue 1, the ballot measure that, if passed, would reduce penalties for certain drug possession crimes.

Ohio AG Candidates Talk Police Relations and Bail Reform in Cleveland City Club Debate
The full debate

Tags

Government & PoliticsCity Club of ClevelandDave YostSteve DettelbachSerialAttorney General
Related Content