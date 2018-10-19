A debate between Zack Space and Keith Faber, the two candidates for Ohio State Auditor, turned to discussions of legal histories and honesty.

At Zane State College in Zanesville Friday, Faber brought up Space’s late tax payments — as well as other issues.

“He had his law license suspended," Faber said. "Not after he just forgot to make a payment, it’s after he forgot to make a payment, the received a letter from the Supreme Court telling him to make a payment, received two more emails from the Supreme Court telling him to make a payment, still ignored it, and then got a certified letter from the Supreme Court suspending his law license. He also drove on an expired driver’s license, saying, ‘Not a big deal, I’ll take care of it next week.’”

When allowed to respond, Space fired back, saying an escrow company was responsible for his late tax payments, and cited Faber’s own delinquent record.

Auditor Candidates Trade Barbs on Late Tax Payments Space fires back. Listen • 0:21

“I’ve let you go on, all right, with your lies, and now it’s my turn to tell people about the truth. The truth of the matter is 35 times you were late, 22 times you incurred penalties," Space said. "You bring up my law license? I haven’t practiced law in 12 years. Twelve years! So I wasn’t practicing without a license, and you know it.

From there, the exchange only heated up more, with Space alleging Faber has misrepresented his positions on several issues, and Faber saying Space’s “hypocrisy knows no bounds.”