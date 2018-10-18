© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio GOP Leaders Criticize Cordray Proposals

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published October 18, 2018 at 4:47 PM EDT
larry_obhof_ryan_smith_gop_lawmakers_101818_-_chow.jpg
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Republican leadership in the Ohio General Assembly gather to criticize Democratic gubernatorial nominee Richard Cordray’s campaign proposals.";

Republican leaders in the Ohio House and Senate are already speaking out about proposals being made by Democratic candidate for governor, Rich Cordray.

The GOP lawmakers who control the Legislature say Cordray is making expensive promises.
 

Republican House Speaker Ryan Smith and Senate President Larry Obhof are sending a warning to Cordray that they do not plan on raising taxes to fulfill his campaign promises.

"Promises are important and if you’re making promises to the people of Ohio you better have a plan to actually follow through with them and if you’re making a promise to spend billions of dollars in extra money I’d like to know where that comes from," Obhof said. 

Cordray’s campaign fired back, saying the Republicans don’t have any proof to support their “outlandish claims and numbers.” Cordray says he won’t raise taxes. He says the state can tap into other sources of revenue to invest more in infrastructure, schools and the opioid crisis.

Smith and Obhof endorse fellow Republican Mike DeWine for governor. They did not look into how much DeWine’s campaign promises would cost.

 

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
