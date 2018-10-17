New Poll: Ohio Voters Are Split Ahead of Midterm Election

A new poll by the University of Akron finds that Ohio voters are almost evenly split between Republicans and Democrats heading into this fall’s election.

The report by the University of Akron's Bliss Institute shows that 45 percent of 1,000 respondents want Democrats in control of the state, versus 47 percent who favor Republicans.

That's a change from most midterm elections, which are usually difficult for the sitting President's party, according to the Bliss Institute's Dave Cohen.

Cohen says the even split is probably because most of the people polled said they’re happy with the way things are in Ohio.

“81 percent of Republicans believe that. But also, a majority of Democrats – 53 percent. I think that certainly helps the Republican Party, because the Republican Party is the party in charge of Ohio government right now.”

One area where voters did show a preference, however, was in the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Sherrod Brown – a Democrat – and his Republican challenger, Congressman Jim Renacci. Forty percent of voters said they favored Brown, versus 29 percent for Renacci.

Results of the University of Akron's voter poll are available here.