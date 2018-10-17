© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

New Poll: Ohio Voters Are Split Ahead of Midterm Election

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published October 17, 2018 at 6:28 PM EDT
A photo of voters at a polling place
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU
The University of Akron's new poll shows Ohio voters split almost evenly in most categories, except in their support of Sen. Sherrod Brown. He holds an 11 point lead over his challenger, Rep. Jim Renacci.

A new poll by the University of Akron finds that Ohio voters are almost evenly split between Republicans and Democrats heading into this fall’s election.

The report by the University of Akron's Bliss Institute shows that 45 percent of 1,000 respondents want Democrats in control of the state, versus 47 percent who favor Republicans.

That's a change from most midterm elections, which are usually difficult for the sitting President's party, according to the Bliss Institute's Dave Cohen.

Cohen says the even split is probably because most of the people polled said they’re happy with the way things are in Ohio.

“81 percent of Republicans believe that. But also, a majority of Democrats – 53 percent. I think that certainly helps the Republican Party, because the Republican Party is the party in charge of Ohio government right now.”

One area where voters did show a preference, however, was in the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Sherrod Brown – a Democrat – and his Republican challenger, Congressman Jim Renacci. Forty percent of voters said they favored Brown, versus 29 percent for Renacci.

Results of the University of Akron's voter poll are available here.

Government & PoliticsThe University of AkronDave CohenBliss Institute of Applied PoliticsElection 2018Ohio poll
