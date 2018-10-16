© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Secretary of State Casts His Early Ballot

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published October 16, 2018 at 6:56 PM EDT
jon_husted_votes_absentee_ballot_board_of_election_101618_-_chow.jpg
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Secretary of State Jon Husted drops off his absentee ballot at the Franklin County Board of Elections.

Early voting has been under way for a week, and the number of registered voters is the highest it’s been in a decade.

Many voters are opting to vote early through absentee ballot. That includes one major statewide official.

Secretary of State Jon Husted visited the Franklin County Board of Elections to drop off his absentee ballot. He says Ohio takes an all-of-the-above approach to voting, which means in-person on Election Day, in-person at your local board of election, through the mail or by drop-off.

“There’s no reason in Ohio you should ever have to stand in a line, you can get your ballot by mail and just drop it in your own mail box or drop it in at the board of elections," Husted says.

Democrats rallied outside to criticize Husted’s practice of clearing the voter rolls, which was upheld up by the U.S. Supreme Court. 

