City Club Give Ohio's Green Party Gubernatorial Candidate a Chance to Share Her Views

Ohio’s Green Party candidate for governor Constance Gadell-Newton discussed her campaign Monday at The Cleveland City Club.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3I2NCHVf16M

When asked about immigration, Newton said she wants Ohio to be a sanctuary state.

She also wants a policy of non-cooperation with ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) for deportations.

“Many local police departments are complaining that, as a public safety matter, they do not want to cooperate with turning people over to ICE because people are afraid to report crimes, domestic violence and other issues,” she said.

Newton’s stances include recreational marijuana legalization and single-payer healthcare.