© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Brown, Renacci Spar In Low-Key First Debate

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published October 15, 2018 at 8:31 AM EDT
photo of Jim Renacci, Sherrod Brown
C-SPAN
Sen. Sherrod Brown -- running for a third time -- and Rep. Jim Renacci squared off in Cleveland for their first debate. They'll meet again Saturday in Columbus, and on Oct. 26 at Miami University.

The first debate between Sen. Sherrod Brown and Rep. Jim Renacci touched on a number of topics last night, including which candidate is more in-touch with Ohio.

The debate in Cleveland was mostly low-key as Brown – a Democrat seeking a third term – and Renacci, a Republican who was elected to the House in 2010, fielded questions from moderators and audience members.

The topics ranged from immigration reform to gun control to climate change. But within his answers, Renacci repeatedly characterized Brown as a Washington insider.

“He doesn’t come out here to Ohio too much. He loves Washington too much and loves staying with Chuck Schumer and voting his direction.”

Brown finally responded.

“Just to make it clear, I’ve heard Congressman Renacci -- maybe four times now -- say I’m never in Ohio. I come home every single weekend. I go to Washington on Monday and come back Thursday. You all know that, so I don’t know where that argument is going.”

Brown and Renacci will debate again on Saturday in Columbus, and at Miami University on Oct. 26.

Tags

Government & PoliticsElection 2018Sherrod BrownJim Renacci
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
Related Content