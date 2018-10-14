© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

NJ Senator Cory Booker Stumps in Akron for Cordray and Other Ohio Democrats

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published October 14, 2018 at 10:08 PM EDT
photo of Cory Booker, Betty Sutton, Rich Cordray
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker closed his half-hour speech in Akron on Saturday by taking a selfie with the Democratic gubernatorial ticket of Rich Cordray and Betty Sutton.

One of the possible contenders in the 2020 presidential race was in Northeast Ohio over the weekend to drum up support for Rich Cordray in the race for governor.

“This is not actually about blue or red or right or left right now: we are at a point in America where this is about right or wrong.”

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker spoke for a half hour at Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 219 in Akron on Saturday. The event was for people about to canvass the area in support of the Cordray-Sutton ticket. Booker says he wanted to come to Ohio for what he calls an “amazing” slate of Democratic candidates.

“What Ohio’s done right now – Democrats have put up an amazing slate of candidates. Everybody from [7th Congressional District candidate Ken] Harbaugh – who is a Navy pilot, a veteran -- all the way to Cordray, who is standing up for health care [and] standing up for public education. So I’m just inspired by the candidates and I’m grateful to be a very small part of this initiative.”

And he says the state is fortunate to have early voting.

“This is really one of those moments where the opposite of justice in this state is going to be apathy, indifference and inaction.”

Booker has been called a contender in the 2020 presidential race. When asked about his plans for the future, he would say only that he’s concentrating on the upcoming election.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2aNzd7a0Afo

Government & PoliticsRich CordrayCory BookerElection 2018Election 2020Ken Harbaugh
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
