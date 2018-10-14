NJ Senator Cory Booker Stumps in Akron for Cordray and Other Ohio Democrats

One of the possible contenders in the 2020 presidential race was in Northeast Ohio over the weekend to drum up support for Rich Cordray in the race for governor.

“This is not actually about blue or red or right or left right now: we are at a point in America where this is about right or wrong.”

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker spoke for a half hour at Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 219 in Akron on Saturday. The event was for people about to canvass the area in support of the Cordray-Sutton ticket. Booker says he wanted to come to Ohio for what he calls an “amazing” slate of Democratic candidates.

“What Ohio’s done right now – Democrats have put up an amazing slate of candidates. Everybody from [7th Congressional District candidate Ken] Harbaugh – who is a Navy pilot, a veteran -- all the way to Cordray, who is standing up for health care [and] standing up for public education. So I’m just inspired by the candidates and I’m grateful to be a very small part of this initiative.”

And he says the state is fortunate to have early voting.

“This is really one of those moments where the opposite of justice in this state is going to be apathy, indifference and inaction.”

Booker has been called a contender in the 2020 presidential race. When asked about his plans for the future, he would say only that he’s concentrating on the upcoming election.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2aNzd7a0Afo