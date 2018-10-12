Brown and Renacci to Meet in First Debate

The major party candidates in this year's contest for U.S. Senate from Ohio will meet Sunday, October 14th at 6pm for their first debate. The debate is organized by the Ohio Debate Commission; WKSU is a participating organization of the commission. The debate between the incumbent, Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown, and his opponent, Republican Congressman Jim Renacci, will take place at the Idea Center at Playhouse Square in the Westfield Insurance™ Studio Theatre. You can listen to the debate live on 89.7FM and on WKSU's website and mobile app, and you can watch it here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4gDVRQ04YA