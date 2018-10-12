Brown and Renacci to Meet in First Debate

© 2020 WKSU
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

WKSU | By Andrew Meyer
Published October 12, 2018 at 9:00 AM EDT
Ohio Debate Commission logo
OHIO DEBATE COMMISSION

The major party candidates in this year's contest for U.S. Senate from Ohio will meet Sunday, October 14th at 6pm for their first debate. The debate is organized by the Ohio Debate Commission; WKSU is a participating organization of the commission. The debate between the incumbent, Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown, and his opponent, Republican Congressman Jim Renacci, will take place at the Idea Center at Playhouse Square in the Westfield Insurance™ Studio Theatre. You can listen to the debate live on 89.7FM and on WKSU's website and mobile app, and you can watch it here.

