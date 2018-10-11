Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson Elaborates On Safety Plans For the City

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson says he wants a holistic approach to fighting violent crime in the city – and that includes some technology.

Mayor Jackson is elaborating on ideas he mentioned in this week’s State of the City, beyond simply hiring more police officers. The mayor is proposing a Real-Time Crime Center, which would take live feeds from 1,000 surveillance cameras being installed near parks and rec centers throughout the city.

But the project does not include ShotSpotter, an audio surveillance system that pinpoints gunshots based on acoustics. Jackson says adding that would have to be determined by the police.

“Maybe down the line, if we have the luxury of that, that’s something that they may go [with]. But they’ve already made the determination that cameras are more beneficial to them.”

Jackson also says that his plan is to eventually allow businesses to feed their own surveillance cameras into the real-time crime center for monitoring by police.