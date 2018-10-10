Issue 1 May Impact Governor's Race, but May Not Increase Voter Turnout

We are now four weeks away from Election Day where Ohioans will make several big decisions, such as who will be the next governor and whether drug crime sentencing will be reformed through Issue 1.

Kyle Kondik is managing editor for Sabato’s Crystal Ball newsletter from the University of Virginia. He says Issue 1 has become a big factor in the gubernatorial race. Republican Mike DeWine is against it and Democrat Rich Cordray is for it. However when it comes to encouraging people to get out and vote Kondik says, “I don’t know if these statewide ballot issues drive turnout as much as commonly believed.”

He says a bigger factor in driving party turnout could be the U.S. Senate race where Democrat incumbent Sherrod Brown is polling in the double digits over Republican challenger Jim Renacci.