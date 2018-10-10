© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Issue 1 May Impact Governor's Race, but May Not Increase Voter Turnout

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published October 10, 2018 at 8:57 PM EDT
photo of Rich Cordray and Mike DeWine
DAN KONIK
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
The candidates for Ohio governor are split on Issue 1. Democrat Rich Cordray supports it while Republican Mike DeWine is against it.

We are now four weeks away from Election Day where Ohioans will make several big decisions, such as who will be the next governor and whether drug crime sentencing will be reformed through Issue 1.

Kyle Kondik is managing editor for Sabato’s Crystal Ball newsletter from the University of Virginia. He says Issue 1 has become a big factor in the gubernatorial race. Republican Mike DeWine is against it and Democrat Rich Cordray is for it. However when it comes to encouraging people to get out and vote Kondik says, “I don’t know if these statewide ballot issues drive turnout as much as commonly believed.” 

He says a bigger factor in driving party turnout could be the U.S. Senate race where Democrat incumbent Sherrod Brown is polling in the double digits over Republican challenger Jim Renacci.

Tags

Government & PoliticsKyle KondikSabato's Crystal BallGovernor raceElection 2018Ohio U.S. Senate Race
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content