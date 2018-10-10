© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Election 2018: Views on Issue 1

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published October 10, 2018 at 4:33 PM EDT
photo of prison bars
WIKIMEDIA
Issue 1 would change how Ohio punishes drug offenders.

In November, Ohioans will decide whether or not to amend the state constitution with a provision that addresses how the state handles drug offenders. Issue 1, which is titled To Reduce Penalties for Crimes of Obtaining, Possessing, and Using Illegal Drugs, would add a new Section 12 to Article XV of the Constitution of the State of Ohio. The official language of the proposal is here:

 

The League of Women Voters offers a summary of the pros and cons of Issue 1.

Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
