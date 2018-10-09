© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

The Deadline to Register to Vote is Almost Here

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published October 9, 2018 at 5:37 PM EDT
photo of polling machines
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Polling machines at the ready at the Franklin County Board of Elections

Ohioans have until midnight Tuesday to register to vote online for November’s election. Ohio has seen an influx in registered voters.

Local boards of election will accept paper registration forms until 9pm while online voter registration will be open until midnight.

Based on the primary voter rolls, Ohio is on track to have an increase of more than 100,000 voters compared to the 2016 election. Secretary of State Jon Husted says more than 60,000 people have registered using the online tool. According to Husted, “The process has gone very well because we have a simple and easy way for people to register they can do it online at MyOhioVote.com which is your one-stop-shop for all your election needs.”

That website MyOhioVote.com can also be used to find out if you’re still registered in Ohio and where your polling location is.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
