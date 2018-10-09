© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

New BW Poll Shows Tight Race for Ohio Governor

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published October 9, 2018 at 10:02 PM EDT
21990765243_5ba817ca85_b.jpg
BALDWIN WALLACE UNIVERSITY
Baldwin Wallace Univsersity in Berea conducted the poll

A new poll has gubernatorial hopefuls Republican Mike DeWine and Democrat Rich Cordray running neck-and-neck with just a month before the election. And analysts are saying they’re seeing numbers that go against the theory of a so-called “Blue Wave.” 

The poll from Baldwin Wallace University has Cordray trailing DeWine by a few percentage points, within the margin of error.

When it comes to the political makeup of the state, BW Professor Thomas Sutton says urban county populations are slowing down in growth with surrounding suburban counties becoming more reliably Republican.

“And of course the rural areas where you still have population flatlines, some decline but in bulk, together, they represent what’s becoming the growing sector, politically, in Ohio,” Sutton said.

Sutton says where Democrats could still see a boost is with younger voters, if they turn out to vote, which historically, they haven’t.

