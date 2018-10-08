2018 was a big election year in Ohio. Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate. But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.
Cordray and DeWine Meet in Third Gubernatorial Debate
The Ohio Debate Commission is hosting a debate between the major party candidates for Governor of Ohio at 7 p.m., October 8 on the campus of Cleveland State University. Mike DeWine, the state's attorney general, and Rich Cordray, the former director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau will have the opportunity to present their plans for the future direction of our state to Ohio’s voters in preparation for the general election in November.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pnK0ExXuY7w
WKSU is a member of the Ohio Debate Commission.