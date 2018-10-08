© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Cordray and DeWine Meet in Third Gubernatorial Debate

WKSU | By Andrew Meyer
Published October 8, 2018 at 1:03 PM EDT
Ohio Debate Commission logo
OHIO DEBATE COMMISSION

The Ohio Debate Commission is hosting a debate between the major party candidates for Governor of Ohio at 7 p.m., October 8 on the campus of Cleveland State University. Mike DeWine, the state's attorney general, and Rich Cordray, the former director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau will have the opportunity to present their plans for the future direction of our state to Ohio’s voters in preparation for the general election in November. 

You can listen to the debate tonight live on WKSU 89.7 FM, on our webstream or mobile app, or you can watch it here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pnK0ExXuY7w

WKSU is a member of the Ohio Debate Commission.

Tags

Government & PoliticsElection 2018Rich CordrayMike DeWineCleveland State UniversityOhio Debate Commission
Andrew Meyer
Andrew joined WKSU News in 2014.  He oversees the daily operations of the WKSU news department and its reporters and hosts, coordinates daily coverage, and serves as editor.  His commitment is to help foster reporting that marks the best of what public radio has to offer:  a mix of first-rate journalism with great storytelling. His responsibilities also include long-term strategic planning for news coverage in Northeast Ohio that serves WKSU’s audience via on-air, online, by social media and through emerging technologies.  Andrew also serves as a back-up local host for Morning Edition, Here and Now and All Things Considered.
See stories by Andrew Meyer
Related Content