Cordray and DeWine Meet in Third Gubernatorial Debate

The Ohio Debate Commission is hosting a debate between the major party candidates for Governor of Ohio at 7 p.m., October 8 on the campus of Cleveland State University. Mike DeWine, the state's attorney general, and Rich Cordray, the former director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau will have the opportunity to present their plans for the future direction of our state to Ohio’s voters in preparation for the general election in November.

You can listen to the debate tonight live on WKSU 89.7 FM, on our webstream or mobile app, or you can watch it here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pnK0ExXuY7w

WKSU is a member of the Ohio Debate Commission.