Candidates for Ohio governor both fielded questions on Thursday from Ohio students in Cleveland about helping young people get jobs.

Republican Mike DeWine says the state should expand eligibility for publicly funded early education programs. This will help students who are working parents.

Democrat Richard Cordray agreed with DeWine on two things: that there is too much testing in schools, and that career tech schools will help young people find jobs.

One student asked DeWine how he would improve preschool.

“What we’re going to do is help train and give support to the teachers who are in those schools, and do everything that we can to raise the quality of those schools,” DeWine says.

One student asked Cordray how he would improve the economy in Erie County.

“Investing in small businesses in the state. Firing up our infrastructure and rebuilding our roads and bridges, providing access to broadband. Stepping into our future with clean energy jobs, and trying to see that those are spread around the state,” Cordray says.

Ohio Governor Candidates Discuss Job Opportunities for Young Adults Richard Cordray talks jobs. Listen • 0:38

The candidates will be back in Cleveland on Monday for their third and final debate. WKSU will carry it live at 7 PM.