Government & Politics

More Conservative Supreme Court Concerns LGBTQ Advocates

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published October 5, 2018 at 4:42 PM EDT
turn_out_sign_ingles.jpg
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Equality is on the line, according to LQBTQ advocates

The controversy over conservative federal judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to a lifetime position on the U.S. Supreme Court has left many people wondering how the perceived shift in that bench will affect them. LGBTQ Ohioans are concerned.

Chad Griffin with the Human Rights Campaign says the message from his group to LGBTQ voters in Ohio is clear – put the brakes on the Trump administration now.

“There’s a good chance that this President and Vice President will have another nomination. We have got to have a pro-equality, sane majority in the House and the Senate so that congress can start doing their job.”

Griffin says his group and other advocates for the LGBTQ community plan to hold a special “Get Out the Vote” early voting campaign later this month.

