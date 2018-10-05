Cleveland Democrat Resigns Ohio House Seat

A two term Democratic state representative from Cleveland has suddenly resigned his seat.





Rep. Martin Sweeney’s announcement that he quit the House as of this past Monday comes with more than two months to go in his term, which was likely to include a busy lame duck session after the election. Sweeney said in his resignation letter that the decision was not taken lightly. Sweeney came to the House after serving as Cleveland City Council president.

He refers to beginning the next chapter of his professional career in his resignation letter, but doesn’t state his plans. Sweeney wasn’t seeking re-election – he had hoped to move to the state Senate but lost the primary to Rep. Nickie Antonio of Lakewood.

But the seat he leaves open is likely to continue to be occupied by a Sweeney. His daughter Bride Rose Sweeney is running to replace him. She faces Libertarian Ryan McClain but has no Republican opponent.



