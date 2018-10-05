© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Cleveland Democrat Resigns Ohio House Seat

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published October 5, 2018 at 11:13 AM EDT
Martin-Sweeney.jpg-2.jpeg
OHIO HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Rep. Martin Sweeney stepped down two months before his term would end

A two term Democratic state representative from Cleveland has suddenly resigned his seat. 

 

Rep. Martin Sweeney’s announcement that he quit the House as of this past Monday comes with more than two months to go in his term, which was likely to include a busy lame duck session after the election. Sweeney said in his resignation letter that the decision was not taken lightly.  Sweeney came to the House after serving as Cleveland City Council president.

He refers to beginning the next chapter of his professional career in his resignation letter, but doesn’t state his plans. Sweeney wasn’t seeking re-election – he had hoped to move to the state Senate but lost the primary to Rep. Nickie Antonio of Lakewood.

But the seat he leaves open is likely to continue to be occupied by a Sweeney. His daughter Bride Rose Sweeney is running to replace him. She faces Libertarian Ryan McClain but has no Republican opponent.
 

Government & PoliticsMartin SweeneyOhio House of RepresenativesresignationBride Rose SweetneyDemocrat
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
