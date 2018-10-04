© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

LGBTQ Supporters Work to Get Out the Vote

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published October 4, 2018 at 8:56 PM EDT
lgbtq_groups_at_statehouse__credit_jo_ingles_.jpg
JO INGLES
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Chad Griffin of the Human Rights Campaign

The Human Rights Campaign estimates there are 1.8 million LGBTQ Ohioans and their allies. A campaign is underway to get those voters to the polls next month, with key statewide races and Ohio’s Congressional delegation on the ballot.

The Human Rights Campaign’s Chad Griffin says equality is on the line this November and he’s urging supporters of his group’s cause to do as much as they can to support LGBTQ friendly candidates.

“We must make this the year of no regrets.”

Democratic Rep. Nickie Antonio has been trying for eight years to get lawmakers to pass a gender equality bill. She says people who support that bill will be voting this fall.

“They will be mobilized, galvanized and ready to fight, starting at the ballot box and going from there.”

The groups say they’ll hold a special “Get out the Vote” early voting campaign later this month.

Jo Ingles
