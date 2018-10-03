Doctors Are Divided on Who They Want to Be Ohio's Next Governor

Some 750 doctors said they’re endorsing Democrat for governor Richard Cordray, breaking with the Ohio State Medical Association, which is backing his Republican opponent Mike DeWine. The doctors split over protections for people with pre-existing health conditions.

Cordray said he’ll work to lower insurance premiums and drug costs, and to protect millions of Ohioans with pre-existing conditions. And he notes that as attorney general DeWine filed a lawsuit against the Affordable Care Act or Obamacare, which guarantees those protections.

“For the past eight years, he’s been the attorney general. He’s devoted the resources of his office to wiping out coverage for people who have a pre-existing condition to allow insurance companies to drop people,” he said.

DeWine’s campaign said Ohio’s Obamacare lawsuit challenged the constitutionality of the individual mandate, and that what Cordray said is an outright lie.

Cordray and DeWine both support Medicaid expansion, which helped DeWine earn the earlier OSMA endorsement, but DeWine would add in work requirements.