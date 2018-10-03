© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Doctors Are Divided on Who They Want to Be Ohio's Next Governor

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published October 3, 2018 at 9:11 PM EDT
photo of Rich Cordray
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
One group of doctors favors Democrat Rich Cordray while the Ohio State Medical Association has endorsed Republican Mike DeWine.

Some 750 doctors said they’re endorsing Democrat for governor Richard Cordray, breaking with the Ohio State Medical Association, which is backing his Republican opponent Mike DeWine. The doctors split over protections for people with pre-existing health conditions.

Cordray said he’ll work to lower insurance premiums and drug costs, and to protect millions of Ohioans with pre-existing conditions. And he notes that as attorney general DeWine filed a lawsuit against the Affordable Care Act or Obamacare, which guarantees those protections.

“For the past eight years, he’s been the attorney general. He’s devoted the resources of his office to wiping out coverage for people who have a pre-existing condition to allow insurance companies to drop people,” he said.

DeWine’s campaign said Ohio’s Obamacare lawsuit challenged the constitutionality of the individual mandate, and that what Cordray said is an outright lie.

Cordray and DeWine both support Medicaid expansion, which helped DeWine earn the earlier OSMA endorsement, but DeWine would add in work requirements.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
